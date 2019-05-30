Gov. Ihedioha demolishes Akachi monument in Owerri

Thursday, May 30, 2019 9:54 pm


Ihedioha.

In manner reminiscent of a military regime on land reclamation most mission, the new administration in IMO state headed by Governor Emeka Ihedioga has commenced the demolition of structures in Owerri, the State capital.

Barely 24hrs after his inauguration the Governor may have ordered the demolition of a popular monument.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition started on Thursday with the Akachi tower,  a monument built by the immediate past administration of Mr Rochas Okorocha and commissioned by the Vice president Yemi Osinbajo on May 17.

The tower which had the symbol of a hand on its zenith was erected on a dumpsite which was reclaimed by the Okorocha administration.

Sitting on a large expanse of land along the Owerri – Aba road,  the monument had been a major attraction for visitors coming into the state from Aba.

Armed security men provided cover for the personnel involved in the demolition as caterpillars were seen bringing down the structures.

The State Government is yet to explain why the monument is being destroyed.

