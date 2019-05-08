Gov Lalong appoints 5 new judges

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 9:48 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

 

Gov. Simon Lalong has approved the appointment of five new judges for the Plateau judiciary.

The new judges for the High Court are Geoffrey Kamyal, Gedaliah Fwamyon and Boniface Ngyouu.

Also Malam Muhammad Hassan was appointed judge of the Sharia Court of Appeal: while Veronica Dadom was appointed judge of the Customary Court of Appeal.

A statement signed by Mark Longyen, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, said the appointments followed the recommendation of the judicial officers by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Longyen said that the appointments which take immediate effect are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with regards to the appointment of judicial officers.

He said the new judges will be sworn in by the governor on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The aide urged top government functionaries, including members of the state Executive Council, members of the state House of Assembly, members of the Bar and Bench, and other dignitaries to attend the swearing in ceremony which is slated for 10 a.m.

