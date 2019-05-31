Gov. Makinde Proscribes Oyo NURTW, Takes Over Motor Parks

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Barely 24 hours the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vowed to break the toes of the enemies of the state, he sacked the National Union of Road Transport Worker, NURTW, in Oyo State, stressing that all parks and garages has now been fully taken over by the state government.

Makinde announced the sack of the union today through a press statement he signed.

The statement reads in parts:

“That while appreciating the good people Oyo State for their steadfastness overtime and support for this administration, we stand on the need to maintain peace and tranquility in the state in order to engender commercial and human development.

“After today’s deliberation, with security and stakeholders meeting involving security chiefs and the governor, we have resolve to proscribed the NURTW in this state until further notice.

“All activities of the union remain illegal henceforth, we urge the people of the state to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as combined security task force in every community of the state have been charged to control and maintained peace and order.

“Parks and garages in the state has been taken over by the Oyo State Government with immediate effect”.