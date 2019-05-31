Gov. Makinde Reverses Perm. Secs’ Appointments; Others Panicking

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led government in Oyo State on Friday May 31, 2019 reversed the appointment of 15 new permanent secretaries, pointing out that the reversal was part of the fulfillment of the promises of the new administration to review all new contracts and appointments made by the immediate past government led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this reversal at a meeting he held with all permanent secretaries in the state stressing that those affected were the civil servants promoted to that cadre in the last three weeks.

Speaking on the development, the spokesman of the governor, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said: “Governor Makinde will be very consistent and finicky with all his campaign promises and this is not an exception. The governor said that all transactions either contractually or in terms of appointments and promotions that were done especially between Monday March 11 and May 28 would be given closer scrutiny particularly because of the obvious mischief that has been introduced into the whole governance within this period. So, it’s true that during the campaign period, the governor promised that the people of the state would not have him in the Governor’s Office to embark on distractive traditional probe but the brazen attitude that bothers on attempt to block the success of the current administration has made the governor to decide the latest course of action which is to reverse many of the policies and actions of the Ajimobi administration at the eve of his exit because they were borne out of malice”.

He added, “So, just like he made good the promise to cancel the N3, 000 paid by parents on their public secondary school children and open the Governor’s Office flyover for every citizen of Oyo State, in the same manner he is dealing with the issue of the appointment of the permanent secretaries and civil servants”.

With these developments, some people in the state, especially civil servants, are already jittery, as they are not sure who the axe of the new governor will fall on next.