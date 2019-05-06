Gov. Obaseki briefs new DSS Director for Edo

Monday, May 6, 2019 10:41 pm


Gov. Godwin Obaseki:

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Monday, received and briefed the new director of the Edo Command of the Department of Security Service, (DSS), Bar Brown Ekwoaba, at the Government House, Benin.

Briefing the DSS Director on the security architecture of the state, Obaseki said the state had started operating on a Security Management Information System (SMIS) to fast track crime detection.

According to him, details of every incidence of crime in the state are login into the system and collaborated the information with that of the police and other security agencies.

“We want to know how kidnapping issues are resolved and if a criminal case is linked to another criminal case.

“We look at our crime information and direct each security agency to follow up on these crimes,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Ekwoaba, the new Director of DSS, said he was in the state to sustain the existing relationship between his agency and sister agencies in combating crimes.

He thanked the governor for receiving him at his office saying, “I want to assure you that I am here to work”.

