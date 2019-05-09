Gov. Oyetola joins crowd to celebrate victory in Osogbo

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday joined party faithful and supporters in Osogbo to celebrate his victory at the Court of Appeal.

The Court has on Thursday overturned the ruling of the State Elections Tribunal and declared Oyetola winner of the Sept. 22 Governorship election in Osun.

Oyetola, who joined the crowd at about 12:25 a.m. at the popular Olaiya junction, moved in his convoy through Alekuwodo street and Workers Drive.

While drumming and singing with the crowd, the governor, through the sun roof of his SUV car, waved his broom to other party loyalists who lined off by the streets to celebrate with him.

The celebration, however, slowed down traffic at Olaiya junction despite presence of security personnel controlling traffic flow.

Prof. Wale Ladipo, a Former PDP National Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the judgement at the Appeal Court was not the end of the case.

Ladipo said in a telephone interview in Ile-Ife that the party would pursue the case to the Supreme Court.

He urged party members to remain calm and be peaceful pending the outcome of the final judgement at the Supreme Court.

Mr Busola Adeyeni, Chairman, Ife East Local Government Area, advised the PDP to prepare for the next election rather than wasting money going to the Supreme Court.

“I am so glad for the judgment, this is a well deserved victory for APC and the governor,” Adeyeni said.

The Election Tribunal had on March 22, in Abuja overturned the election of Gov. Oyetola and declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Sept. 22, 2018 governorship polls.

Oyetola, however, approach the Appellate Court, which overturn the ruling of the tribunal and upheld his victory.