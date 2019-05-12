Gov. Wike recalls 12  suspended Council Chairmen 

Sunday, May 12, 2019 11:22 pm


Governor Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has recalled the 12 Local Government Council Chairmen he earlier suspended.

The Governor said the recall of the chairmen is with immediate effect.

The Governor charged the recalled  Council Chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges  in their respective local government areas, Governor Wike warned that any Chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled Council Chairmen include : Okrika,  Emohua,  Abua/Odual,  Degema, Khana, Gokana,  Ahoada East,  Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni,  Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

The recall of the affected local government Chairmen who were suspended on April 18,was contained in a Government House Press release signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to Governor Wike on Electronic Media.

