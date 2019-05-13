Gov. Wike sacks Commissioner

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A few days to the dissolution of the state cabinet,the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.

In a press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, the Governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.