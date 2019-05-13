Gov. Wike sacks Commissioner

Gov. Wike sacks Commissioner

Monday, May 13, 2019 10:44 pm


Gov. Wike of Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A few days to the dissolution of the state cabinet,the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has sacked the State Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.

In a press statement signed by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, the Governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Banditry: Emirs ask FG to block telephone services in Zamfara
    Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi at the 6th Annual East Africa Transport Infrastructure Conference in Nairobi Kenya. 1 hour ago

    Nigeria did not mortgage property for China loan: Amaechi
    1 hour ago

    Malaria cases distracting us from our primary duties – UBTH CMD
    1 hour ago

    NIS commences web-based application for Visa-On-Arrival
    1 hour ago

    Ministry of Niger Delta partners Tech-U, trains 157 youths
    1 hour ago

    524,315 applicants jostle for 3,200 vacancies in customs
    Mohammed-Bande at the session. 2 hours ago

    What I’ll do as President of 74th UNGA — Nigeria’s Mohamed-Bande
    2 hours ago

    My administration leaving Oyo better than we met it — Ajimobi