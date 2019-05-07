Gov. Wike vows to go tough on cultists, kidnappers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that any kidnapper or cultist arrested by law enforcement agencies will face the full weight of the law.

Governor Wike stated that his administration has taken steps to plug all loopholes that negate the prosecution of suspected cultists and kidnappers in the state.

He spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday during a congratulatory visit by the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs.

He said: “We should do well by ensuring that our children turn a new leaf. Once any cultist or kidnapper is caught, the law will be applied.

“We will apply the big stick. If any person is caught, the person should forget it. The period they go to the Ministry of Justice to stop them being charged to court is over”

The Governor said that his Administration will support different communities to scale up peace efforts to discourage cultism and kidnapping.

He appealed to parents to talk to their children to shun cultism and kidnapping for the stability and development of the state.

Governor Wike commended the Akuku-Toru Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs for working towards the enthronement of peace in the area. He approved the setting up of peace and security committee for the Local Government Area.

He noted that peace will enhance the creation of job opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

In his remarks, the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel congratulated the Rivers State Governor on his re-election.

He commended Governor Wike for standing with the good people of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area during their time of despair after the military invasion of the area during the Presidential election.

King Disrael Bob-Manuel said the people of the area have sworn that the kind of bloodletting that took place in the area during the last elections will not re-occur.

He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to approve a peace and security committee for the area. He added that the people are also working to improve employment through a relationship with a private investor.