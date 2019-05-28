Graft: Former disciplinary inspector jailed 12 years in Chaina

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:26 am


 

A former senior disciplinary inspector was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for taking bribes worth 4.76 million U.S. dollars.

Zhang Huawei, a senior member of the disciplinary inspection team of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was fined 2 million yuan and his illegal gains will be turned in to the national treasury, according to a statement by the Beijing Second Intermediate People’s Court.

The court found that Zhang took advantage of his positions to benefit others in business, property selling, case investigation and personnel promotion.

The court also found out that he took money and gifts such as calligraphy works, paintings, gold bars, jade and jewelry in return between 2006 and 2014.

Zhang was given a lenient punishment as he confessed, provided additional information about his crimes and showed repentance, all of his illegal gains have been recovered, according to the statement.

Zhang said he accepted the sentencing and would not appeal.

(Xinhua/NAN)

