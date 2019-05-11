Gridlock: Use alternative routes, FRSC advises motorists plying Lagos-Ibadan highway

Saturday, May 11, 2019 3:45 pm


 

 

 

Motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have been advised to use alternative routes due to ongoing rehabilitation work on the road.

The Corps Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Bisi Kazeem, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said this was “due to the ongoing rehabilitation work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which has necessitated the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, to erect barriers around the Magboro area of the corridor, to enable them lay asphalt on that stretch of the road.

“This has further narrowed lanes and diversions available to traffic but the action is to allow the freshly laid asphalt dry off, hopefully by Sunday, May 12 when the additional barriers would be removed.

“This particular action has been responsible for traffic build up on both sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, around Ibafo/Magboro to Long Bridge of the corridor.

“To this end, the FRSC wishes to advise the motoring public to exercise patience while using the corridor during this period and avoid driving against traffic,” Kazeem said.

NAN reports that the Corps’ Public Education Officer further advised motorists to use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delay.

These routes include Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, Ajah-Epe-Ijebu-Ode, and Ikorodu-Ijebu-Ode.

“The FRSC is warning motorists to refrain from driving against traffic as those apprehended would be booked for dangerous driving which attracts fines of N50,000.

“FRSC personnel are complemented by sister traffic and military personnel to manage the traffic situation,” he said

