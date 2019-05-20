Group calls for scrapping of new emirates in Kano

A group under the aegis of the Renaissance Coalition in collaboration with Civil society organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders in Kano have called for the scrapping of the newly created emirates in the state.

The leader of the group, Abdurrahman Bappa-Yola made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano on Monday.

He said the call became necessary because there was a flagrant disregard for due process in the creation of the four additional emirates.

According to him, the state government should put the people’s priority above anything else as there are a lot of socio-economic challenges bedevilling the state.

He said that the state currently harbours more than two million Almajiris that are roaming the streets, without any tangible and sustainable intervention to checkmate the ugly trend.

He said in addition, the state has the highest number of maternal-mortality while there are over two million girl-child that are not attending formal schools, and 3.5 million unemployed youths in the state.

“Instead of the state government to concentrate on addressing these challenges and other social vices, but it went ahead to create additional emirates which are not the priority of the people of the state, “he said.

Bappa-Yola said the group which represents over five million indigenes of the state, called on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III intervene in the issue, as it was done without consulting the stakeholders as well as following the due process.

“We are calling on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, being the leader of the Danfodio Caliphate to denounce the creation of additional emirates, because it was done in complete violation of due process, “he said.