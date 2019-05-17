Group Gives Reasons Victor Oye Should Be APGA Chairman for Second Term

The Old Awka Forum has given reasons that Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, be allowed to be the chairman of of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for a second term. On Tuesday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) the party released guidelines for elective congresses.

That was the product of an earlier meeting held in the day attended by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; Chief Victor Ike Oye, the National Chairman of APGA and others to fine tune the modalities for the party Congresses and Convention.

*Dates for Elective Congresses as approved by NEC

*Ward Congresses — 19th May

* LGA Congresses — 21st* May

*State & Zonal* *Congresses — 23rd May

*National Convention — 31st May.

*Venue of National Convention: Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka.

As reported on this platform, Chief Victor Ike Oye, has signified his intention to run for a second term as APGA National Chairman.

Taking its cue from Oye’s intention, Old Awka Forum gave its strong arguments on why the party leaders should stand by Oye like the rock of Gibraltar.

The group sublitted: “That the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has recorded greater successes under the leadership of its National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye. The party is observed to have moved from five (5) members in the House of Representatives to ten (10) members across the country. In the just concluded 2019 general election, APGA won House of Representatives seats in different States in Nigeria: three (3) seats in Benue State, one (1) seat in Abia State, one (1) seat in Taraba State, five (5) seats in Anambra State as well as twenty-four (24) House of Assembly seats, and six (6) House of Assembly seats in Imo State; and 3 House of Assembly seats in Abia State.

That the unprecedented achievements and giant strides of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, within the four years (first term) in office of the National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, is attributed to active youth participation and involvement in sensitive decision-making. This can also be seen in the leadership style of the Governor Willie Obiano’s led Government of Anambra State, Nigeria.

That Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye was handed over the mantle of leadership of APGA as National Chairman on June 6, 2015 with a financial base of just forty million naira (#40,000,000.00). But as at today, this month of May 2019, the party can boast of about nine hundred and forty million naira (#940,000,000.00) in its coffers to finance party programmes in the years ahead, which was disclosed to the press by the National Chairman some weeks ago. “

Below is their full submission: Having observed the following:

That the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is acknowledged as a Political Platform that has brought about the much-needed human and infrastructural development to our dear Anambra State in the13 years of its administration of the state.

That the Executive Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano (Akpokuedike Global), as the National Leader and Chairman Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, has made APGA the most grassroots friendly political party in Nigeria, which is gaining general acceptance as the third largest political party in the country today.

We therefore make the following resolutions and endorsement:

The pragmatic approach of the leadership style of the APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye, is highly revered and commendable. His tenacity, courage and benevolence have earned APGA greater glory such that Nigerians now consider it to be the preferred brand as a political party.

Because of the overriding need to sustain the development and consolidation of the achievements of APGA thus far, Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye deserves a second term in office as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

We, the entire APGA faithfuls in the nineteen communities that make up both Awka North and Awka South Local Government Areas of Anambra State, that make up the Old Awka Forum (OAF), in support and solidarity to our own brother, do AFFIRM and ENDORSE Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye (Ozonkpu Chikwadolu Amawbia) for a second term in office as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA as the National Convention draws nearer. His continuity is sacrosanct!

We therefore call on the National Leader and Chairman Board of Trustees of APGA, His Excellency, Governor Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano (Akpokuedike Global) and all members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of APGA to as a matter of national importance, make favourable considerations and approval of this second term in office endorsement by the Old Awka Forum (OAF).

