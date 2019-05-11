Group issues free glasses to children with albinism in Delta State

A Non-Governmental Organization, White Angels Foundation, WAF has recently organized free eye services and given out eye glasses for children affected by albinism in Delta State. WAF carried out the exercise in Asaba, the state capital in collaboration with her technical partner, Eye Care Health Initiative.

The two-day event tagged ‘the gift of sight’ was conducted at D GLOPA Specialist Eye Centre and attracted beneficiaries from across the state. The State Commissioner for basic and secondary education Chinedu Ebie and renowned eye specialist Dr. Gloria Ferife ere among dignitaries that graced the occasion.

Ebie commended WAF for organizing the program. He noted that it a worthy program meant to help the needy in society and called on others to emulate the kind gesture. He pledged further support for the group.

Nzelu Sussygold Ugochi, founder of White Angels Foundation said the program was put together to enable the children ascertain the condition of their eyesight, give them free glasses to enable them fit in to the society and promote awareness among people of the city on the need of early introduction of glasses to Children with Albinism

The outreach which had 26 children with albinism and some of their parents in attendance had free glasses given to the children with 20 of them still needing special lenses. Nzelu described albinism as the congenial absence of pigmentation in the eye, skin and hair of victims. She noted that she was inspired to form the group in order to help reduce the trauma