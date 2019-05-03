Group urges Buhari to consider South-East for key political appointments

The All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF), a political pressure group, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the South-East for key political appointments in his second term.

The group made the call in a communiqué issued to newsmen at the end of its South-East leadership post- election meeting held on Friday in Enugu.

It stated, “Considering the South-East for major political appointments is the only way to ensure a smooth sail for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.’’

The statement further stated that the party had made serious in-road in the South-East.

“We express our satisfaction that APC remarkably garnered more votes in 2019 than 2015 in the South-East.

“This is because of the numerous projects the Buhari-led administration has embarked on in the zone.

“We therefore use this opportunity to plead with our father, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of APC to give more political appointments to the South-East to prepare the zone for electoral success in 2023,’’ it said.

The statement congratulated the president and other APC candidates for their victory at the polls

The communiqué was jointly signed by the South-East Zonal Coordinator of the group and Enugu State Coordinator, Mr Titus Nnamani as well as the Zonal Secretary and Imo Coordinator, Mr Ubah Onyewuchi.

Others are Mr Azuka Nwobu, Anambra State Coordinator; Mr Agu Chibisi, Abia State Coordinator and Mr Edwin Okoro, Ebonyi State Coordinator.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APYF is made-up of youths from APC.

