Group Volunteer to Train 2000 Ekiti Students and Youth

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers in Nigeria, NUTGTWN, Camapala Sector has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture to train ,2000 Ekiti students and voluntary youth in the art of fashion designing, indigenous cloth making, arts and crafts.

Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, The National Chairman of the association stated this during a visit to the Director General, Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture Ambassador Wale Ojo Lanre in his office

He said that the association was keenly interested in partnering and supporting the Council because of the cultural vision and mission being floated and demonstrated by the Governor John Kayode Fajemila in the promotion of arts and culture as well as at restoring the core value of the people of Ekiti state to its pristine status.

He said, “Apart from training of students in textile design of indigenious fabrics and other craft works, we would also teach them how to sell their products because there is an already-made market for sourverniers, crafts and other products”.

Responding, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, who commended the delegation for coming all the way from Lagos to offer support and empowerment initiative to the Council and the people of the state remarked that the Council would do everything humanly possible at ensuring that the proposed training of Ekiti students and youths becomes a reality.

He said, “It is my pleasure to express our gratitude at the Council to NUTGTWN for its altruistic commitment and nationalistic endeavour at empowering the youths of this nation”.

He stated further, “This offer to train our youths and students is coming at the right time because the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture is on the stage of establishing an art and craft village, which will be serviced by the products of such training”.

He remarked that both the trainees and the Arts and crafts Village would stimulate economic development and reduce unemployment in the state.

Ojo-Lanre said the Council was ready to engage and enter into purposeful and landmark partnership with corporate bodies, organisations and individuals who are willing to add value to the arts and cultural vision of Governor Fayemi.

He said that “Governor Kayode Fayemi is a lover of arts and culture, and part of the reasons he set up the Council is to promote and encourage activities that will shore up indigenous industry for economic benefits and empowerment”.