‘Herbalist’ caught attempting to dupe Police Commissioner

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 52 – year – old man, Tayo Ogunmola, has been arrested by officers of the Ogun police command for making an attempt to swindle the state’s commissioner of police, Bashir Makama.

In a press statement, the command’s public relation officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the arrest of the suspect followed a phone call he made to the CP pretending to be an old herbalist who mistakenly sent a recharge card pin to his telephone number and pleading for the pin to be sent back to him.

He added that the CP who has been familiar with such antics by fraudsters decided to play along with him while he sent men of Intelligence Response Team to technically track and apprehends the suspect.

At a stage, the suspect who was not aware that he was being trailed was presenting himself to the CP as a deputy Inspector General of Police who is ready to assist the CP only if he can part with certain amount of money.

Luck however ran against him when he was traced to his hideout at Araromi phase2,i in Ilogbo area of Ota where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a fraudster who had defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public of money running into millions of naira out of which he built the house he is living in presently.

Meanwhile, CP Makama has ordered the monitoring team to properly investigate the suspect with the view of arresting his other accomplices and arraign them before the court of competent jurisdiction.