Herbalist impersonates GMD NNPC, others, dupes foreigner of N30m

Herbalist impersonates GMD NNPC, others, dupes foreigner of N30m

Friday, May 17, 2019 4:13 pm


Jamiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office  has arrested a 31-year-old Islamic scholar/herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka for impersonating  the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Dr Maikanti Baru and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina among other prominent citizens.

The suspect with others who are still at large allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to scam a South Korean national, Keun Sig Kim, under pretence of getting him an NNPC license that would enable him purchase a company.

The petitioner had paid over N30million (Thirty Million Naira) into the suspect’s account as fee to get the license.

According to him “I transferred $4,285.071 (Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty-five United States Dollars, Seventy-one cents) to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr Shola Adeshina. It is noteworthy that this account particulars have been provided severally for me to make transfer to.”

Isiaka, during interrogation with EFCC officials, claimed that he used the money to perform sacrifice on behalf of the petitioner.

He claimed to have bought a vulture, elephant’s skin, elephant’s intestine, skull of a lion, liver of gorilla, among others.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court while efforts are ongoing to nab the accomplices at larger.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Group Gives Reasons Victor Oye Should Be APGA Chairman for Second Term
    50 mins ago

    EFCC Raises Alarm As Cyber Crime Assumes Frightening Dimension In South East
    56 mins ago

    Man In Court Over Alleged Motorcycle Theft
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Niger Move To Tackle Cross Border Crimes
    1 hour ago

    Lagos, Ogun States Move To Eradicate Polio
    2 hours ago

    Four persons killed, 10 buildings destroyed in cult clash in Edo
    2 hours ago

    MTN Nigeria Signs 7-year N200bn Medium Term Loan
    2 hours ago

    Crackdown! From Jail, Benin Republic Opposition Leader Cries to Buhari for Help