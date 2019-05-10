Herdsman hacks 2 brothers to death, steals cattle

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a herdsman, Muhammadu Usman, who allegedly killed two brothers be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Oluwabukola Oreoluwa, who did not take the plea of Usman, ordered that he be remanded at Oke-kura Prison Ilorin, pending legal advice from the office of the Kwara Director of Public Prosecutions.

Oreoluwa adjourned the case until May 28 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Yakub, informed the court that the accused hacked Usman and Salihu Abdullahi and stole their cattle at Elemere via Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said the accused was caught while trying to escape and the stolen cattle was recovered from him.

The police charged Usman with culpable homicide and armed robbery, which contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code Law and section 6(B) of Robbery and Firearms Law of Nigeria 2004.

He prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation.