Hold Me Accountable For My Government-Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde today called on the residents of the state to hold him accountable for all the decisions that his administration would make.

Makinde stated this at the Inter-Faith Service held at Governor’s Office.

“At the same time, because you cannot clap with one hand, I will also hold you accountable as we work as partners to lift Oyo State to its predestined position, this translates to our determination to plug all holes and weak areas that allow the enterprise of the bad ones to flourish”, he said.

The governor stated further, “We need all the money that we can get urgently to better the lot of our state and its citizenry and we will go the extra miles to make that possible…We are aware of the pressure on you by the past government especially at the last minute to circumvent the law and bend rules but we come with an open mind”.