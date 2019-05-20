Hotel Supervisor docked over alleged theft of employer’s N154, 000

An hotel supervisor, Dotun Akingbade, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly converting hotel money into his personal use.

The 49-year-old defendant, whose residential address is at No. 5, Olugbenga Street, Agbado-Ijaiye, in Lagos, is facing a two-count-charge of stealing and breach of peace.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Matthew Akhaloude, told the court that the defendant allegedly stole the sum of N154, 000 from the complainant, one Prince Ademola Adunola, at Dansoky Hotel, No. 3, Prince Ademola Adunola Street, Ijaiye, Ojokoro, Lagos.

Akhaloude ​said the defendant committed the offences sometime in February 2018, between 6.00 am and 12.00 pm daily.

He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by selling the wines of the hotel and diverting the money into his pocket.

“The defendant, who was employed six months ago, also sold some of the hotel’s property, without the consent of the owner.

“All attempts to recover the money from the defendant were futile,” the prosecutor said.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences violate Sections 287 (7) and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge​.

Under the law, stealing from an employer attracts a term of seven years imprisonment, while those who breach public peace face a six-month term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.A. Adetunji, however admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adetunji ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government and should also have their addresses verified.

She added that the sureties must be blood relations of the defendant and adjourned the case until May 31, for mention.