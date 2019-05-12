How New Kano Emirates Will Be To Sanusi’s Advantage- Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has, for the past one week, been a target of verbal attacks across Nigeria over the creation of new emirates that tend to reduce the power of Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. However, the governor reasoned that what happened would stand the emir in good stead. In other words, Ganduje said he created new emirates in the state to reduce the burden of the Kano emirate under Muhammad Sanusi.

In fact, to many observers, what happened was pure deja vu because, the Emir’s grandfather, in 1963, faced persecution in the hands of the late Premier of Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello. Sanusi senior was dethroned, went into exile in Bauchi State where he died 20 years later.

Ganduje said the challenges of the Kano emirate are, according to a report by today.ng, “too weighty” and that the new ones will also bring development closer to Kano citizens.

Ganduje had signed a law that created four additional emirates in the state, leaving Sanusi with the control of 10 out of 44 local government areas.

The new emirs are Aminu Ado Bayero of Bichi, Ibrahim Abubakar II of Karaye, Tafida Abubakar of Rano, and Ibrahim Abdulkadir of Gaya.

The move was, however, said to be targeted at Sanusi who reportedly worked against the reelection of the governor.

Speaking at a ceremony organised by the new emirs to show appreciation for their appointment, on Saturday, Ganduje said the new law has been gazetted and cannot be reversed.

The governor also said the development is nothing new and would allow the state “re-examine history.”

“We created the emirates in order to reduce the burden on the Kano emirate. The challenges are too weighty on Kano emirate that is why the emirate is running away from centralization of the system,” he said.

“The creation of the additional emirates will allow us to re-examine history. This is not something new in Kano, it has happened before.

“We created emirates based on the aspirations and yearnings of our people. I am sure this development will lead to rapid development in the affected areas.”

Ganduje also said that the state government will not be deterred, despite plans by “some bad elements” to protest the new law.

“We have uncovered move by some bad elements in the state. The protest was aimed at disrupting peace in Kano, but that would not deter our stance in creation of the new Emirate Councils,” he said.

“You should ensure that your subjects enroll their wards in school while women encouraged to always visit hospital whenever they are pregnant.”