Huawei will use its own chips against U.S. ban — Company

Huawei will use its own chips against U.S. ban — Company

Friday, May 17, 2019 7:13 pm


Huawei smartphones

Huawei’s chipset subsidiary HiSilicon on Friday said it will use backup chips it has independently developed for years to cope with the ban from the U.S.

He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, said in an internal letter to staff that Huawei has been preparing for a scenario of survival in extreme conditions when all the advanced chips and technology from the U.S. become unobtainable.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce put Huawei and its affiliates on an “Entity List,” which would restrict the sale or transfer of U.S. technologies to the company.

“Today, a historic choice has to be made. Our backup plan will be put into official use.

“New products must have solutions to ensure technological independence in the future,’’ the letter read.
HiSilicon, founded in 2004, provides chipset solutions for wireless communications, smart devices, digital media and other fields. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Four killed, 10 houses razed in Edo cult clash
    58 mins ago

    Kano police intercept 303 cartons of tramadol
    1 hour ago

    Fashola charges RCC to step up action on Onitsha/Enugu road rehabilitation
    2 hours ago

    A’Court upholds Omo-Agege’s re-election
    2 hours ago

    Police intercept 303 cartons of tramadol in Kano
    2 hours ago

    Kidnapped expatriate in A’Ibom regains freedom after 17 days
    2 hours ago

    Police kill 6 alleged kidnappers in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Manchester City are innocent until proven otherwise, Guardiola says