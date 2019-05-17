Huawei will use its own chips against U.S. ban — Company

Huawei’s chipset subsidiary HiSilicon on Friday said it will use backup chips it has independently developed for years to cope with the ban from the U.S.

He Tingbo, president of HiSilicon, said in an internal letter to staff that Huawei has been preparing for a scenario of survival in extreme conditions when all the advanced chips and technology from the U.S. become unobtainable.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce put Huawei and its affiliates on an “Entity List,” which would restrict the sale or transfer of U.S. technologies to the company.

“Today, a historic choice has to be made. Our backup plan will be put into official use.

“New products must have solutions to ensure technological independence in the future,’’ the letter read.

HiSilicon, founded in 2004, provides chipset solutions for wireless communications, smart devices, digital media and other fields. (Xinhua/NAN)