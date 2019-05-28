I-G orders redeployment of CP Ilyasu to Kano Command

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 6:19 am


Mohammed Adamu, Acting Inspector-General of Police

The Inspector General of Police ( I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate posting of Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu to Kano State Command.

Ilyasu takes over from CP Waziri Mohammed, who retired from the Force on May 26 after 35years of meritorious service to the Force and Nigeria at large.

The Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Iliyasu, who holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was until his deployment, the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mba said he also held command position as the commissioner of police in charge of Ogun command from 2016 to January, 2019.

The spokesman said he is expected to bring to bear his wide policing and law enforcement experience in managing the complex security challenges in Kano.

He said the I-G while wishing Mohammed a blissful retirement, enjoined the Ilyasu to up the ante in ensuring effective policing of the State.

Mba said the posting was with immediate effect.

