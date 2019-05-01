I-G redeploys Kaduna CP, others

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 7:06 pm


Ag. IGP Adamu

The Acting Inspector General of Police (I -G), Mr Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in charge of Kaduna state Command, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahaman to the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

A statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday in Abuja, said Mr Aji Janga would take over as the commissioner in Kaduna.

Janga was until now the commissioner of police in charge of Bauchi State command.

Mba said that other commissioners affected by the exercise are: Habu Ahmadu, former commissioner in charge of Intelligence, who is now posted to Bauchi Command, Omololu Bishi is redeployed from Benue Command to the Central Criminal Registry (CCR), Alagbon Lagos.

Mukadas Garba moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to Benue command while the erstwhile commissioner in charge of CCR Alagbon, Lagos has now been moved to the force headquarters, Abuja, to be in charge of armament.

The spokesman said that the exercise was aimed at rejigging the fight against armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes across the nation, particularly in Kaduna and other contiguous States.

Mba said the I-G charged the newly posted and redeployed officers and other strategic commanders nationwide, to take initiative and implement concrete crime prevention strategies.

