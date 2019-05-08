I have not joined APGA – Ojukwu jnr

Mr Chuwkwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr has dispelled rumours that he has rejoined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Ojukwu debunked the allegation in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

He said he was surprised at the rumours which started after he had a personal visit to Dr Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA at his home in Amawbia on Tuesday.

He said he remained a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that Ojukwu, jnr whose father is the face of APGA defected to the APC just before the Anambra governorship election in 2017.

Ojukwu said the visit was a reciprocal of an earlier visit of Oye to his Abuja residence and called on fifth columnists not to make cheap points out of it.

“It is not surprising that people will jump to that conclusion, but by the way, people move from one party to another all the time and there is no noise about it and when I visit my brother, it becomes an issue.

“At any rate, people are free to make insinuations about my visit to the chairman of the party but for the record, I have not joined APGA.

“Being the son of Ezeigbo, I have a moral burden to protect those things he held most dear and sacred while exercising my right to freedom of association.

“I am honoured that the APGA National Chairman found it imperative to solicit my contribution,” he said.

Ojukwu said his input was sought being the son of Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu who was the spiritual leader of APGA and that he was duty bound to proffer solutions to its crisis in spite of being in another party.

He maintained that he was a stakeholder in Anambra and at liberty to discuss issues that affect his state.

“During my visit, the Chairman and I discussed many issues, from the Igbo situation in Nigeria, to issues pertaining to Anambra state, down to the growth of APGA in recent years.

“We also had prognosis for the party, given the current agitations by some members after the most recent primary elections.

“My input was solicited and I gave my opinion as a stakeholder in Anambra.

“APGA is a national political party that has massive followers in the South East, I believe most Igbos including myself, regardless of political affiliations, have that attachment to all issues that concern Igbo,” he said.