”I saw the faces of those who killed my wife, shot me”- Witness tells court

Friday, May 17, 2019 1:25 pm


Justice

A prosecution witness, Mr Solomon Opaluwa, on Friday told an FCT High Court that he  saw the faces of the seven robbers who killed his wife and shot him.
John Dikko, Pius Gabriel, Moses Ekainu and Ex CPL Abdullahi Isahaku, are standing trial on six counts bordering on  armed  robbery, homicide and conspiracy.
Opaluwa said this while being cross-examined  by Mr Andrew Eche counsel for the  defendants.
He said: ”when the seven robbers came at night, I heard my dogs barking. So, I peeped through the window and say strange men with guns.
”They fired shots. I was scared. I saw them clearly when they entered my apartment.
”When they came into my house, they did not instruct me to lay face down, I can identify each of them,” he said..
During Opaluwa’s evidence in chief, he narrated the scenario that took  place that fateful night in which claimed the life of his wife.
Justice Silvanus Oriji, who condoled the witness over his wfe’s death, adjourned the case until June 3, for continuation of hearing.
The Prosecution Counsel, Friday Abah, alleged that the defendants, armed with AK47, Marc 4 pistols, locally fabricated riffles broke into the house of the witness and killed his wife,  Ojoma and Miss Ozorji Ofor, during the robbery.

The police also said that the defendants robbed  Opaluwa and Tony Ndubisi of N370,000 and other valuables at the Sahara Super Cell Estate, Apo FCT.

