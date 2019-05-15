Ibadan Court Dissolves 33-Year-Old Marriage Over Threat To Life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Wednesday May 15, 2019 dissolved a 33-year-old marriage between one Taiwo Dosumu and his wife, Omolara due to threat to life.

The President of the Court, Chief Ademola Odunade, advised the parties to be wary of their deeds in relationships because their past actions might hunt them.

According to him, “The union between Taiwo and Omolara has ceased to be in the interest of peaceful living. The only child produced by the union is already married and so, free to relate with both parents. Taiwo shall pay N5, 000 to Omolara to enable her move her belongings away from the house”.

In his petition to the court, Dosumu, a businessman and resident of Orita-Challenge in Ibadan, stated that his wife was retarding his progress and therefore, could no longer cope with her.

He said, “I would have changed my mind if I had known that my union with Omolara exactly 33 years ago will be full of bitterness and anguish. I was doing pretty well in my business, hustling for life and travelling to different parts of the world before Omolara came to ruin me. I started encountering problems of deportation at different times and different countries. Then, I sold off most of my property to restrategise but Omolara was pulling me down spiritually. I informed her of my plans to make it again, but I caught her saying; `you have not yet seen the worst`. Knowing that my mother is fully behind me, Omolara took her name to a hired killer to eliminate her. However, my mother got the revelation of the evil plan and she advised me to send her out of my house. Due to my sincere love for her, I pretended as if nothing happened. While I was in Japan, I bought a golden jewelry at the cost of N1 million. Omolara kept it away from me when I needed to sell it because I was in need. Despite the fact that I sent a lot of money to her when our first child was sick, Omolara squandered the money until the child died. For the past nine years, I abandoned the home for her because she hasn’t stopped threatening my life”.

The respondent, who opposed the suit, could however, not deny any of the allegations leveled against her but argued that her husband was such a wicked man who wanted her to suffer in the twilight of her life.

She said, “My lord, all the issues raised by Taiwo are already forgone matters because we’ve long settled them. He had abandoned me for the past nine years and now he wants to sell the only hope I have. Please, for the sake of our child and grandchildren, don’t separate us,” Omolara begged”.

Testifying in the case, Oyindamola, the child produced by the duo, pleaded with the court not to separate her parents pointing out that her father was callous and that if the marriage is dissolved, her mother has nowhere to go.

