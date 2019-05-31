Identitities of Sanwo-Olu’s New Six Perm Secs

Identitities of Sanwo-Olu’s New Six Perm Secs

Friday, May 31, 2019 2:34 am


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

. . . …makes Gboyega Akosile, Deputy Chief Press Secretary

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State Public Service with effect from 1st June 2019.

A release by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola listed the appointed Permanent Secretaries and their previous positions as follows:

Dr. Eniayewun Ademuyiwa Benjamin: MD Lagos Island Maternity, Mr. Erinle Olumide Olufolami; Principal Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV and Mrs. Oludara Okelola, Principal Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI.

Others are: Mr. Akewusola Wasiu Adedamola: General Manager, New Town Development Authority, Mrs. Falugba Yewande Abiodun: Director Admin & Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Mr. Osi- Efa Mustapha Abiodun; Director Admin & Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statement said that the portfolios of the appointees will be announced later.

In a similar development, the Governor has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Gboyega Akosile as his Deputy Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment was also announced by the State Head of Service.

