Identitities of Sanwo-Olu’s New Six Perm Secs

Friday, May 31, 2019 2:34 am
. . . …makes Gboyega Akosile, Deputy Chief Press Secretary
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State Public Service with effect from 1st June 2019.
A release by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola listed the appointed Permanent Secretaries and their previous positions as follows:
Dr. Eniayewun Ademuyiwa Benjamin: MD Lagos Island Maternity, Mr. Erinle Olumide Olufolami; Principal Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV and Mrs. Oludara Okelola, Principal Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI.
Others are: Mr. Akewusola Wasiu Adedamola: General Manager, New Town Development Authority, Mrs. Falugba Yewande Abiodun: Director Admin & Human Resource, Ministry of Youth and Social Development and Mr. Osi- Efa Mustapha Abiodun; Director Admin & Human Resource, Ministry of Home Affairs.
The statement said that the portfolios of the appointees will be announced later.
In a similar development, the Governor has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Gboyega Akosile as his Deputy Chief Press Secretary.
The appointment was also announced by the State Head of Service.
