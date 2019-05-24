Ijaw Elders Forum felicitates with Chief E.K. Clark as he turns 92

Friday, May 24, 2019 11:48 pm


The Ijaw Elders Forum on Friday in Lagos felicitated with elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark as he turned 92.

The Lagos Chapters of the Ijaw Elders Forum, Ijaw Professionals Association, Ijaw Monitoring Group, Ijaw Women Connect and Ijaw Youth Council, wish you a Happy Birthday.

Efiye Bribena on behalf of the group, said they prayed for the continuous well being of Clark.

“We felicitate with the foremost Ijaw leader and pray that God continue to bless you for all you do for the Ijaw nation,” he said in statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Clark was born in Kiagbodo in Ijaw area of Delta; he attended primary and secondary schools at Effurun, Okrika and Akugbene before completing further studies at the Government Teacher Training College, Abraka.

Thereafter, Clark worked briefly as a school teacher before travelling abroad to earn a law degree.

In 1966, he was a member of an Advisory Committee to the Military Governor of the Mid-Western State; David Ejoor and was appointed Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975.

Clark was an unofficial advisor to President Goodluck Jonathan. He is a philanthropist who founded the Edwin Clark Foundation and established a university in his hometown.

