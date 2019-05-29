Ilaka Emerges Oyo Chief Of Staff

Ilaka Emerges Oyo Chief Of Staff

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 5:35 pm


Oyo State Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde and his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has made his first official appointment after being sworn-in a few hours ago.

Makinde at the governor’s office, Secretariat, Ibadan announced the appointment of Chief Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka as his Chief of Staff.

Ilaka hails from Oyo Town in Oyo East Local government and was the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election which was won by Sen. Teslim Folarin.

He is expected to be sworn in later.

