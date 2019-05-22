Immunisation: Expert counsel parents on 10 killer diseases

Mr Abu-Ubaida Mu’azu, the Head, Public Health, Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, has advised parents to always avail their wards for routine immunisation against 10 killer diseases.

Mu’azu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He listed the diseases as Poliomyelitis, Tuberculosis, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Measles, Yellow fever, Pneumonia, Hepatitis B and Haemorphilus influenza.

According to him, any child between 0 and five years that is not immunised is at risk of such diseases.

“The immunisation is enhancing what is known as hard immunity against the diseases that are prevented for children of zero to five years.

“With immunisation, the children will grow up healthy having no problem of diseases that are likely to affect them.

“Some of the diseases have adverse effect on the development of the children; like polio it results to paralysis, measles results to blindness and affect development of brain, among others,” he said.

Mu’azu called on all stakeholders to help in sensitising parents especially those in rural areas to immunise their wards for a healthy society.