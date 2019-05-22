Immunisation: Expert counsel parents on 10 killer diseases

Immunisation: Expert counsel parents on 10 killer diseases

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 1:01 pm


Children receive Oral Polio Vaccine during the official flag-off of the polio campaign of the Gwale LGA at Tudunyola in the Kabuga locality of Kano city.

Mr Abu-Ubaida Mu’azu, the Head, Public Health, Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, has advised parents to always avail their wards for routine immunisation against 10 killer diseases.

Mu’azu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

He listed the diseases as Poliomyelitis, Tuberculosis, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Measles, Yellow fever, Pneumonia, Hepatitis B and Haemorphilus influenza.

According to him, any child between 0 and five years that is not immunised is at risk of such diseases.

“The immunisation is enhancing what is known as hard immunity against the diseases that are prevented for children of zero to five years.

“With immunisation, the children will grow up healthy having no problem of diseases that are likely to affect them.

“Some of the diseases have adverse effect on the development of the children; like polio it results to paralysis, measles results to blindness and affect development of brain, among others,” he said.

Mu’azu called on all stakeholders to help in sensitising parents especially those in rural areas to immunise their wards for a healthy society.

“More need to be done by government, dedication on the side of staff and community leaders to liaise with health personnel on educating their people to reduce the mobility and mortality due to preventable illnesses,” he advised.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Four die as man in Brazil kills ex-girlfriend, storms church
    57 mins ago

    UBA opposes Sahara Energy’s application to vacate order to advertise winding up petition
    59 mins ago

    Confusion as Lagos Assembly keeps mum over 2019 appropriation bill after passage
    Deziani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Petroleum 1 hour ago

    Court fixes date for arraignment of Alison-Madueke
    1 hour ago

    Man sent to prison over alleged buying, selling of human parts
    1 hour ago

    FEC records 100% attendance as Buhari presides over valedictory session
    1 hour ago

    Aviation unions shut down NCAA over new organogram
    1 hour ago

    Presidency Issues Directive To Clear Apapa Port Congestion Within 2 Weeks