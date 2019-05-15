Imo lawmakers serve impeachment notice on Speaker, elect Protem Speaker

Rochas Okorocha: Imo State GovernorMembers of Imo State House of Assembly on Wednesday served an impeachmemt notice on the Speaker, Iheanacho Ihim, for an unnamed misconduct.

The lawmakers immediately elected Mr. Chinedu Offor (AA), representing Onuimo Constituency, as Protem Speaker.

Offor, who read the notice to newsmen, said that it was signed by 21 of the 27 members.

He added that the allegations against the Speaker would be investigated.

Earlier during plenary, the embattled lawmaker (Ihim), read a letter of apology from the suspended local government council chairmen during the plenary and ruled that they be recalled without contributions from members.

He also refused to recognise members who raised “objections” and quickly adjourned sitiing.

He immediately left the chambers in company of the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji (AA), representing Owerri Municipal.

Other members, who felt aggrieved over the development, described the walkout as a slight on them.

They stayed back in the chambers, even after power supply was disconnected, throwing the place into darkness.

Offor alleged that Ihim had “consistently run the house without recourse to parliamentary procedures.”

He described Ihim’s action at the plenary session as “an insult to other lawmakers.”

Offor further alleged that the speaker took a unilateral decision to recall the suspended council chairmen, contrary to members’ resolution at the executive session.

He said that efforts made by members to make contributions, invoking Order 15 of the House Rules, were rebuffed by the Speaker who he said, “quickly adjourned without giving room for input from other members.”

He said that Osuji (AA), representing Owerri Municipal, had also been removed and replaced with Mr Lloyd Chukwuemeka (AA), representing Owerri North.

He said that his removal followed a resolution signed by 14 members of Action Alliance (AA) in the house.

Several efforts made by NAN to get the reaction of the speaker on the notice were unsuccessful as phone calls made to him failed to connect.

