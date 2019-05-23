In Pictures: Amosun Closes Road to Venue of Dapo Abiodun’s Inauguration

In Pictures: Amosun Closes Road to Venue of Dapo Abiodun’s Inauguration

Thursday, May 23, 2019 6:40 am


…Digs a Hole in Front of Where Today’s Inauguration Lecture’ll Hold

…People Suggest Alternative Routes

Amosun’s bulldozer

The lecture venueu

On the pretext of road construction, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, not only completely closed the road leading to MKO Abiola Stadium, ABEOKUTA venue of the inauguration of Prince Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State, he also dug a deep and wide gulley in front of June 12 Cultural Centre, where the inauguration lecture is holding today.

These are contained in a post on the Ogun Daily Core’s whatsApp by Mr Tunde Oladunjoye. He added: “Not done, Amosun left a huge hip of sand and a bulldozer at the entrance. The question is: Would this have happened is it is Amosun’s puppet that is to be inaugurated as Governor?”

However, Yinka Olayemi, a member of the group reacted: “Yes. I told someone yesterday that those attending today’s event will have no choice than to drive through NNPC via Stadium to Cultural Centre.”

“It is over. The outgoing governor can never and never run foul of the Constitution of the country by extending his day in office.”

Also, Femi Oteweso, made another suggestion: “We saw it today too, but we all expressed the opinion that people can take the M.K.O Stadium to access the June 12 Cultural Center for the event.”

