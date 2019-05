In Pictures: Signing Ceremony of $50M Line of Credit Between Fidelity Bank Plc and AfDB

Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe (L) and Senior Director, African Development Bank (AfDB), Ebrima Faal (R), during the formal signing ceremony of $50M line credit between Fidelity Bank Plc and African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abuja on Tuesday

The Fidelity Bank team led by the DMD, Mohammed Balarabe was at the AfDB Office in Abuja yesterday for the formal signing ceremony of $50M line of credit between Fidelity Bank Plc and African Development Bank (AfDB)