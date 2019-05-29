Inauguration: Censors Board salutes Buhari

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 7:44 pm


Mr Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB)  has congratulated president Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a second term.

Thomas sent his congratulatory message in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the change mantra of the president’s first term in office was reflected positively in the nation’s creative sector, especially the film and video industry.

He commended the president for the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative of his administration, which he said had attracted both local and foreign investors to the creative sectors.

“We at the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) heartily felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari for his inauguration  for another term of people-driven, developmental and  humane leadership.

“We celebrate Mr. President and the Vice President as they both take the oath office to steer our dear nation to the next level of greatness.

“The Nigerian Film Industry has enjoyed tremendous successes and giant leaps under his administration, making Nollywood recession –proof, with a recent award as the New Emerging Film Market globally.

“As the regulatory agency, the NFVCB has recorded numerous successes and attained many milestones under the Buhari administration and we hope to do more with his re-election, “he said.

Thomas, however, urged Nigerians, irrespective of their ethno-religious differences,  to support and cooperate with  Buhari as he serves another four years in office and his team to succeed in the second term.

“Our future is bright, capacity is assured, and the mandate is achievable with the selfless, productive and honest leaders God has given to us.

“The excitement is visible on well meaning Nigerians as our hopes are rekindled, and it is indeed our time to move into the Next Level as a nation,” he said.(

