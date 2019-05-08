Indians in Nigeria Celebrate Bhartiya Sanskriti Diwas

By Daniels Ekugo

To mark greatest festival of India that comes ones in 5 year that’s General Election of India, festival BSD2019 in Lagos observed with celebration of traditional values, cultural diversity and unity, that’s the specialty of India.

It is truly the greatest show on Earth, an ode to a diverse & democratic ethos, where 700 million + of humanity vote, providing their small part in directing their ancient civilization into the future.

Sanjay Srivastava the President of OFBJP said, our philosophy is “Vasudev Kutumbakam” i.e. The world is one family, “Sarva Dharma Sambhav” Respect for all religion, The mother land India where Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism & Sikhism were born, which is the second largest Muslim nation on Earth, where Christianity has existed for 2000 years, where the oldest Jewish synagogues & Jewish communities have resided since the Romans burnt their 2nd temple, where the Dalai Lama & the Tibetan government in exile reside, where the Zoroastrians from Persia have thrived since being thrown out of their ancient homeland, where Armenians, Syrians & many others have come to live, where the Paris-based OECD said was the largest economy on Earth for 1500 of the last 2000 years, including the 2nd largest, only 200 years ago, where 3 Muslim Presidents have been elected, where the past President was also a woman, succeeding a Muslim President who as a rocket scientist is a hero in the nation; where a booming economy is lifting 40 million out of poverty each year & is expected to have the majority of its population in the middle class already, equal to the entire US population, by 2025; where its optimism & vibrancy is manifested in its movies, arts, economic growth & voting, despite all the incredible challenges & hardships; where all the great powers are vying for influence, as it itself finds its place in the world.

Where all of this is happening, is India and as greater than 1/10th of humanity gets ready to vote, it is an inspiration to the entire World.

Approximately 400-500 people from Indian Diaspora attended and participated various performances which shows cultural unity by it’s different traditional dance forms from different states of India like Garba & Giddha and rare combination of musical presentation that’s mixed of various languages and lyrics says unity is strength it says “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”.

Organizing committee marked the event as great success and are happy with the overwhelming presence and the presentation to send message to India to re-elect PM Modi led NDA and appeal all voters to go out and vote. Name of the Organising Committee are Sabir Ali (VP), Dheerendra Singh Chouhan, Shanti Bhushan Singh, Nandkumar Chelloor, Vipin Singh, Praveen Kumar (GS), Kiran Gosavi, Bir Singh Negi, Robin Puri & Sanjay Jha.