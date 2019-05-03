Insecurity: FG delegation meets leaders of Miyatti Allah

The Federal Government delegation on Friday met with the national leaders of Miyatti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as part of efforts to curtail security challenges in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who led the delegation that held a closed door session with the MACBAN leaders in Birnin Kebbi said it was part of regional action plan on security challenges.

“It is part of steps we have taken to curtail the issue of insecurity and clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“You should not forget the fact that we have extended the meeting as a regional one when the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) hosted a conference on this.

“These kind of issues were discussed, and part of it was to provide national action plan on security challenges and solutions by all the members of the ECOWAS Commission and to present them for consideration.

“That is the main reason we have come to Kebbi State to dialogue with leaders of herdsmen as part of the process,’’ he said.

Dambazau added that another aspect of the meeting was to ensure the provision of food security in the country.

Also speaking, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, said that the issue of insecurity in the country was beyond herdsmen and farmers’ crisis.

“The criminals have infiltrated into the crisis, and we should cooperate and deal decisively with the culprits, hence we called for this interaction.

“Those criminals that are beyond redemption, will be dealt with and brought them to book,” Adamu said.

In his remark, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, commended the Federal Government for selecting the state as the host on the interaction with stakeholders on national security and food sufficiency in the country.

“This shows the seriousness of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in tackling the security challenges in the country,” said Bagudu.

The President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa, commended the Federal Government for sending the security delegation to interact with leaders of the association.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of this country for a president of the country to direct his security aids to interact with an aggrieved party to air their views.

“This meeting will serve as a foundation for peace between the Fulani herdsmen and farmers, and amongst the Fulanis themselves,” Kiruwa said.

He assured the Federal Government of their support and cooperation in finding a lasting solution to lingering security challenges in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among members of the delegation are: Director -General, Department of the State Security Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Alhaji Ahmed Rufai, among others.