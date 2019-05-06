Insecurity: Gov. Wike threatens to depose traditional rulers

Insecurity: Gov. Wike threatens to depose traditional rulers

Monday, May 6, 2019 10:56 pm


Gov. Wike addressing a Special Security Meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has threaten to depose  traditional rulers whose communities have prevalence of cultism, insecurity and kidnapping, in addition to withdrawing government’s patronage from them.

 Addressing  a Special Security Meeting  at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, Governor Wike said that the State Government will dethrone Traditional Rulers in communities  where cultism and kidnapping are encouraged. 

 Governor Wike said: “All those Local Government Areas where there is no serious cases of cultism and Kidnapping, the State Government will give them more projects and attention. 

“But  Local Government Areas where cultism and kidnapping have become entrenched, the State Government will depart.

“For communities where cultism and kidnapping are encouraged, their Traditional Rulers will be deposed.  We will  not allow crisis in our communities.  If you don’t want to take the war to them, we will  take the war to you”.

The security meeting had in attendance  the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel, State Director of Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi, Commander SOG 115, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commander  E.O. E Ebiowei, Commander NNS Pathfinder, Commodore SJ Bura and State Commander of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, ML Haruna.

Also in attendance  were Local Government Chairmen, Traditional Rulers, CDC Chairmen and all Youth Leaders  in the state.

 The Governor noted that all youth groups  found to be involved  in cultism will be dissolved by the State Government.

He noted that under the current  dispensation, the Government and people of Rivers State will take their fate in their hands by collectively addressing the security challenges.  He urged all stakeholders  to work with security agencies to fight insecurity.

“Enough  is enough.  Nobody  arrested by security  agencies and cultism will see the light of the day. If you say, we will not sleep, you also not sleep. Every logistic  has been provided  for security agencies to tackle  the insecurity “, he said.

He warned that any top Government Official  caught in the process  of trying to work  for the release of arrested suspected cultist and kidnapper, will face the full weight of the law.

The Governor directed council Chairmen to work with their respective Traditional Rulers, Community Development Committees and Youth Leaders  to advance the course of peace.  He also  directed Council Chairmen  to clear bushes along the East-West Road and other major highways of the State.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel assured that the Security Agencies will fight to reduce crime to the barest minimum

He said that the Police will use the community  policing strategy to involve community stakeholders in the peace process. He called on Rivers people to support  the police  with information  to tackle cultism,  kidnapping and fake news.

Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers  and Amayanabo  of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja urged the Security Agencies to take Traditional Rulers into confidence as they carry out  their responsibilities.

He, however, decried  the situation  where security  agencies  divulge information  passed to them by Traditional Rulers. 

While saying that the Traditional Rulers will support  the security agencies to fight insecurity, he regretted  that Council Chairmen hardly consult Traditional Rulers on security matters. 

Recently, the insecurity in the state has skyrocketed so much that no day passes without cases of kidnapping, cult clashes,gangsterism and robberies with attendant use of sophisticated weapons.

