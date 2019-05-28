Insecurity: NSCDC to shut down unlicensed private security guard companies in Taraba

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:47 am


 

NSCDC-Commandant-General , Abdullahi Muhammadu

 

Following rising waves of insecurity in Taraba State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), said it has put in place a task force to shut down all the unlicensed private security guards outfits.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr. Aliyu Ndanusa, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jalingo.

He explained that the NSCDC had a statutory mandate to regulate the activities of private security guard companies, to ensure that criminal elements do not infiltrate them to wreak havoc on the unsuspecting members of the society.

“We have set up a task force to shut down all unlicensed private security guard companies in the state, to save lives and property.

“I summoned them for a stakeholders meeting and it was agreed that any security outfit that is not registered and licensed, should be shut down until it meets the required  guidelines,” Ndanusa said.

According to the Commandant, the NSCDC would henceforth be organising stakeholders meetings on quarterly basis, with the 25 licensed private security guard companies operating in the state, to ensure standard.

He said the NSCDC would also offer continuous training to the operatives of the companies to ensure standards in the discharge of their duties.

He therefore urged those operating illegal security companies to quickly approach state headquarters of the NSCDC ,to get registered and obtain license so that their operations would be monitored as required by law.

