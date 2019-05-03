Insurgency: Yobe CP dedicates award to deceased officers

Friday, May 3, 2019 11:28 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Commissioner of Police, Yobe Command, Abdulmaliki Sanmonu, has dedicated an award to over 265 police officers who lost their lives in the course of fighting insurgents in the state.

Sanmonu honoured the officers on Friday in Damaturu while receiving an “Award of Honour” bestowed on him by ‘Like Minds Support for Good Governance in Africa’, a non governmental organisation.

”I dedicated this award to over 265 policemen who lost their lives in the course of fighting insurgents and generally, the entire Yobe State police officers,” he said.

Sanmonu also expressed gratitude to other sister security agencies who worked harmoniously with the command to ensure safety of lives and property of people of the state.

The Country Regional Director, Like Minds Support for Good Governance in Africa, Donatus Lawrence, said the award was to appreciate efforts of the commissioner in combatting terrorism and other form of crimes across the state.

Lawrence appealed to other police officers to emulate the commissioner , who he said, discharged his duties with “passion, professionalism and dedication”.

