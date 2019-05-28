IPAC suspends Ogun executive over alleged financial recklessness

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The National leadership of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has suspended the Abayomi Oluwafemi Arabambi led Ogun State executive Committee of the Council over allegation of financial recklessness, disobedience to national directive as well as inability to hold meetings.

The national leadership has also replaced the Arabambi led executive with a 7 man committee headed by Comrade Bolanle Bella.

Comrade Bolanle made this known during a press briefing organised by the Caretaker Committee in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State on Tuesday.

Bolanle revealed that “Due to the unfortunate crisis rocking the leadership of the association in the state, the national headquarter at Abuja, after careful consideration of the reports of fact finding committee sent to the state has ordered that comrade Arabambi led executives be suspended for four weeks.

“Since nature abhor vacuum, the national body of the council has therefore set up a seven man caretaker committee to be over running the affairs of this association for the next four weeks.”

She added that with the constitution of the caretaker committee, according to the code of conduct of IPAC, nobody again should parable himself as the leader of this association in the state except the caretaker committee.

She also revealed that Arabambi and five others out of nine executives have been suspended for financial recklessness, refusal to hold the state general meeting since assumption of office as well as for disobeying national directive that he must not talk to the media on the crisis rocking the state chapter of the association.

Bolanle was Financial Secretary of the Arabambi led exco, while Barr. Kehinde, the Deputy Chairman, was also the legal adviser in the same exco, Engr Alao Kelani was the treasurer was the Organising Secretary of the dissolved executive.

While Adeniyi Adebanjo was the secretary of committee, Mr Olusoji Daniel, Chief Bola Oyedele and Chief (Mrs) Olufunke Olanrewaju are to serve as members.