Israelis love Nigeria and Nigerians love Israel- Envoy

“Israelis love Nigeria and Nigerians love Israel,” says Mr Shimon Ben-Shoshan, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria.

Ben-Shoshan said this in his address at the 71st independent anniversary ceremony of Israel organised by the Embassy of Israel to Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that people of Israel have great respect for life and strive towards progress, prosperity, and growth of humanity.

“Israel has great respect for world peace with interest to show her capabilities with the rest of the world and of course Nigeria.

“I call you my brothers and sisters because I have African blood in my vein; you are all my brothers and sisters.

“My parents migrated from Morocco to Israel in 1956: I do not think I would have ever imagined that I will return to one of Africa as Ambassador to Nigeria.

“Everybody knows that Nigerians love Israel and Israelis love Nigeria, specifically the language, the culture and the food and rich cultural diversity that Israel also shares,” Ben-Shoshan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Israeli’s 71st independence anniversary Day celebrated globally on May 9 was themed; “Saluting the Israeli Spirit.”

The event which attracted people from all walks of life also featured live music concer