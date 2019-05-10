JAMB to release UTME result on Saturday

Friday, May 10, 2019 6:49 pm


The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said that it would release the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Saturday.

The board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the board will meet and consider the details available to be announced to the general public.

“We are releasing our results tomorrow, we are having a meeting today to consider what to put out,” he said.

The 2019 UTME was held from April 11 to April 18 with over 1.8 million registered candidates.

Since then, the board is yet to release the results.

It explained that it would first screen the entire candidates’ results to weed out those who were involved in any form of malpractice during the examination.

Meanwhile, the Registrar has paraded a staff of the board, who allegedly collected N25, 000 from a 2018 admission seeker.

He said the suspect was reported to the JAMB management after he couldn’t meet the demand.

The registrar reiterated the board’s determination to deal decisively with anyone, including its staff, found involved in any form of infraction.

” We are not hiding anything; we are ready to deal with anybody caught and they must face the wrath of the law,” he said.

