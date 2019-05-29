Jigawa FA inaugurates five-member election committee

Jigawa FA inaugurates five-member election committee

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 8:03 am


Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State

The Jigawa State Football Association (FA), has inaugurated a five-man electoral committee to conduct its elections on June 1.
FA Chairman in the state, Sabo Eka, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.
Eka said the association also inaugurated a three-member appeal committee to entertain complaints that might arise after the elections.
The electoral committee has Aliyu Abdullahi as Chairman and Abdullahi Ahmad as Secretary, while Abba Lawan, Abdullahi Abubakar and Zubairu Guri would serve as members.
Meanwhile, the three-member appeal committee would be chaired by Mannir Sarki-Baba.
Also speaking to NAN, the state Director of Sports, Gambo Labbo, urged the committee to be just and fair in the discharge of its assignement.
“We are optimistic that the electoral committee will conduct the elections fairly, free and peacefully.
“What we expect from the committee is free, fair, credible and transparent elections,” Labbo said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Ambode: Why I will be absent at Sanwo-olu’s inauguration
    2 mins ago

    Oyo college matriculates 1,433 students
    10 mins ago

    Aisha Buhari, Akpabio and Buhari’s new government 
    19 mins ago

    Consultant orthopaedic surgeon urges early medical care for club-floot
    8 hours ago

    Igbo Presidency: Amaechi replies Peter Obi
    8 hours ago

    Buhari, Osinbajo to CCB: No new houses, bank accounts or shares to declare
    9 hours ago

    Farewell address by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode (Full text)
    10 hours ago

    IPAC suspends Ogun executive over alleged financial recklessness