Jobless man, 27, bags 1 year jail term for stealing

Jobless man, 27, bags 1 year jail term for stealing

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 3:05 pm


Justice

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old jobless man, Taye Oluwaseun, to two years imprisonment for stealing items worth N350, 000.

Oluwaseun was arraigned on May 2, alongside a security guard, Abdulwaheed Mohammed, 20, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The first defendant, Oluwaseun pleaded guilty while, Mohammed pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the Magistrate, Mrs K.K. Awoyinka, sentenced Oluwaseun after reviewing the facts of the case.

She sentenced Oluwaseun to one year imprisonment on count one (conspiracy) and one year jail term on count two (stealing).

Awoyinka, however, held that the sentences should  run concurrently, adding that it should take effect from the date of Oluwaseun’s arraignment.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 6 for continuation of the trial of the second defendant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 2 at 2.00 a.m. at Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Balogun said that the defendants broke into the premises of a company, Monaco Security and stole items worth N350, 000.

He said that the items stolen included, a samsung galaxy phone worth N100, 000; Infinix phone worth N120, 000 and a Techno phone worth N130, 000.

He said that the total value of all the items stolen was N350, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Over 100 inmates escape from Indonesian prison
    3 hours ago

    Imo Deputy Speaker resigns
    3 hours ago

    Stop Chinese from taking over our land, Ogun communities beg Buhari, Amosu
    3 hours ago

    Cybercrime Suspects Unleash Dog On EFCC Operatives
    4 hours ago

    Palm oil producers in Nigeria under ‘extreme stress’ from smuggled imports – Okomu MD
    4 hours ago

    Abia community members in panic over incursion of herdsmen
    4 hours ago

    EU fines 5 banks $1.2bn for foreign exchange rigging
    4 hours ago

    Civil Defence officer docked over alleged armed robbery