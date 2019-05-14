Jobless man, 27, bags 1 year jail term for stealing

gbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old jobless man, Taye Oluwaseun, to two years imprisonment for stealing items worth N350, 000.

Oluwaseun was arraigned on May 2, alongside a security guard, Abdulwaheed Mohammed, 20, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The first defendant, Oluwaseun pleaded guilty while, Mohammed pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the Magistrate, Mrs K.K. Awoyinka, sentenced Oluwaseun after reviewing the facts of the case.

She sentenced Oluwaseun to one year imprisonment on count one (conspiracy) and one year jail term on count two (stealing).

Awoyinka, however, held that the sentences should run concurrently, adding that it should take effect from the date of Oluwaseun’s arraignment.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 6 for continuation of the trial of the second defendant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladejo Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 2 at 2.00 a.m. at Plot 1114, Adeola Odeku St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Balogun said that the defendants broke into the premises of a company, Monaco Security and stole items worth N350, 000.

He said that the items stolen included, a samsung galaxy phone worth N100, 000; Infinix phone worth N120, 000 and a Techno phone worth N130, 000.

He said that the total value of all the items stolen was N350, 000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.