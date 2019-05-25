Just in: INEC declares PDP winner of governorship, other elections in Zamfara

Just in: INEC declares PDP winner of governorship, other elections in Zamfara

Saturday, May 25, 2019 4:22 pm


Bello Matawalle: declared winner of Zamfara guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of Zamfara state governorship election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman who announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday also said the party won in all elective positions in the state.

The declaration by INEC followed Friday’s Supreme Court judgment, sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who initially won the elections.

Supreme Court had ruled the APC did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided all the votes scored by its candidates in the election.

The apex court had consequently asked INEC to declare candidates who came second in the elections the winner.

Matawalle scored 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.

