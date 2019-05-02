Just in: Sen.Dino Melaye’s mother, Deaconess Comfort, dies

Just in: Sen.Dino Melaye’s mother, Deaconess Comfort, dies

Friday, May 3, 2019 12:37 am


Sen. Melaye and Mrs Comfort, his late mother

 

Dino Melaye , the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District of Kogi State, has announced the death of his mother, Deconess Comfort.

While announcing the death of his late mother whose age is not known as at press time late Wednesday evening, the Senator wrote: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, I on behalf of the Melaye’s announce the passing into Glory of our beloved mother. Deconess Comfort Melaye.

“We thank God for Godly life she lived. I love you my mother and Friend. We shall surely meet again. Sen. Dino M.”

