Kaduna police arrest 71 suspected criminals

The Police in Kaduna on Tuesday said it had arrested 71 suspected criminals in the state within the past three weeks.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Ali Janga, disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters.

Janga said he felt obliged to keep the media abreast of the command’s strategies and successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna state within the period under review.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and culpable homicide.

They were also arrested for alleged mischief by fire, inciting disturbance, causing grievous hurt, illegal possession of firearm, and possession of illicit drugs.

Other offences for which the suspects were arrested are public nuisance, smoking in public places, belonging to the gang of wandering brigands, and shop breaking and theft.

The CP disclosed that some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects were one locally made double barrel shotgun, one Toyota bus with registration number XB119SMN, and one white Toyota Hilux with registration number BRK 901 AA.

Also two Volkswagen Golf, 3 Saloon, Toyota Corolla (Ash) with registration number BGW971RP, one Honda EOD (Ash) with registration number ABC 846GP were recovered. Three unregistered Boxer motorcycles, three large gas cylinders, one short gas cylinder with burner, two Shock Absorbers /Other Scrap iron of the burnt Sienna Vehicle and some Vandalized Implements. Also recovered were electric cables, substances suspected to be indian hemp, television sets, knives, diazpam drugs, and five assorted charms.