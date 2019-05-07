Katsina Emir to Buhari: Tackle insecurity first before other programmes

The Emir of Katsina Abdulmumini Kabir Usman yesterday told the Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbe to inform President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the problems of insecurity ahead of his other programmes.

The Emir said Katsina farmers and herders have abandoned their farms and herds for fear of kidnapping and killings.

He spoke when he received the minister and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele were at the emir’s palace in Katsina to pay homage ahead of the national launching of distribution of cotton seeds/inputs to farmers for the 2019 planting season, according to Daily Trust.

“Hon Minister, tell the president that we have to take very good care of our people, security first. All these programmes, as good as they are, cannot be without security. Security is first and fundamental,” the emir said.

“Every day I receive reports of kidnapping and killings from district and village heads,” the traditional ruler added, even as he alleged that government officials, politicians and wealthy individuals who are enemies within and outside government are behind the incessant killings and kidnapping across the country.

“What are you to gain by killing, kidnapping people? It’s very unfortunate. I have not seen this kind of country; how do we live like animals? Three days ago Magajin Gari (of Daura emirate council) was abducted, nobody is safe now, whether in your house or road, wherever you are,” he added.

“What we want you to do for us is to stop the fight. Many people have deserted, abandoned their farms in fear of kidnapping and killings and other atrocities, it’s very unfortunate,” he said.